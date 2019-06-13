Obituary: Mary Ann Whitmore

Mary Ann Whitmore



June 29, 1930- December 19, 2018

Mary Ann Whitmore was born June 1930 in Detroit Michigan. One of three children. She married in 1950 to Richard for 56 years.

She was an adventurer, love to travel and spent time in Europe and the Middle East. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family, and took up competitive Sled Dog Racing with her husband and oldest son. She also found time to finish with a LVN in the medical field.

She is survived by her seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Grant Mortuary June 22, 2019 at 10 am.