Obituary: Marvin Lee Moore

Sept. 1, 1931 — Nov. 12, 2018

Marvin Lee Moore, was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Craig, Colorado, to Lora Lyon and Ronald Moore. Marvin had one brother, Bob, of Hayden; a half-brother, John; and three half-sisters, Debra, Helen, and Barbara, of Texas.

Marvin grew up in Craig, where he graduated from Moffat County High School in 1950. He served in the military from 1952 to 1954. He married Mary "Jean" Knickerbocker on July 25, 1955, in Glenwood Springs, and the couple had three children, Sue, Russ, and Karen.

Marvin loved the outdoors, camping, horses, and hiking, and he had a passion for Indian rock art and pre-Indian ancient solar calendars. He spent more than 20 years documenting his research and findings.

Marvin was a laborer, surveyor, realtor, artist, sculptor, photographer, and author. In 1975, Marvin and Jean divorced, and he moved to North Ranney, where he lived for 40 years. Marvin moved into the Colorado State VA nursing home in Rifle in June 2015, where he lived until his passing on Nov. 12, 2018.

Marvin’s survivors include his three children, Sue Van Wagoner, Russ Moore, and Karen Greenwalt; grandchildren, Tiffany, Jennifer, Nick, Kayla, Ashley, Christopher, Jake, Danny, and Kate; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are pending for Memorial weekend 2019.