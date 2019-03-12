Obituary: Malinda Sue Navarez

Nov. 19, 1960 — March 5, 2019

Malinda Sue Navarez, of Craig, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence with her devoted husband by her side.

A memorial service celebrating Malinda's life will be held April 6 in Frederick, Colorado, at a place to be determined.

Malinda Sue Tracy was born Nov. 19, 1960, in Fairbury, Nebaska, to parents Marlyn and Alaine Tracy (stepmother Connie Tracy.) She was the oldest of six children. Teresa, Sandy, Lana, Jarrod, and Michael.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years and her children; Anthony, Amanda, Heather, Courtnay, and Chelsea. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Malinda will be dearly missed by many friends and family.