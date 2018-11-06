Obituary: Lois Margaret Norman

Nov. 11, 1925 — Nov. 1, 2018

Lois Margaret Whicker Norman was born Nov. 11, 1925, to Benjamin A. Whicker and Beulah King Whicker just outside of Jasper, Missouri. Lois was the third of four children: Nellie, who died at 5 days; Maxine; Lois; and Ben Richard.

When Lois was 3 years old, the Whicker family moved to their homestead near Juniper Springs, and Lois lived in Moffat County, Colorado, most of the rest of her life. She attended school in Maybell, at Antelope country school, and at Craig High School and took business courses in Denver after graduation.

Through the years, Lois used her business skills working at the Texas Company Refinery, Craig Junior High School, First Christian Church, and their business, Norman and Haskins Sales and Service.

Lois and Gale Norman were married Sept. 28, 1944, while Gale was on furlough before shipping out overseas during World War II. After the war, they started their family: Margaret, Marie, Ruth, and Richard and raised their family on the Norman place by the Yampa River east of Craig. Lois was a member of the First Christian Church, the Ladies Mite Society, The Home Demonstration Club, and the local Farm Bureau. She enjoyed square dancing with Gale into her 80s! But mostly, Lois enjoyed time spent with the family and making music (she played the piano, guitar, or banjo). Right up to the last, Lois would sing along while the family made music remembering every word of the songs she had enjoyed since her youth. Lois appreciated so much the visits from her family and many friends.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Beulah Whicker, sister Nellie Whicker, grandson Trent Haskins, and great grandchildren who were born into Heaven instead of Earth.

She is survived by her sister Maxine Whicker Albers Carnes (Ben), brother Ben Richard Whicker (Rea); children Margaret Duzik (Mike), Marie Shaffer (Joe), Ruth Wright (Beryl), Richard Norman (Andrea), (and former son-in-law, Dan Haskins); grandchildren Frank Duzik (Marcey), Shayne Duzik (Shelley), Charlotte Bullard (Kirk), Geoffrey Duzik (Kacey), David Shaffer (Amber), Daniel Shaffer (Amy), Emma Flores, Flint Haskins (Aimee), Keith Haskins (Hollie), Heather Graham (Josh), Jessica Dennison (Ryan), and Cody Norman (Abbie); 24 great-grandchildren and on great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, all of whom were precious to her.