Obituary: Kathryn “Katie” Whitaker

June 5, 1942 — May 6, 2018

Kathryn “Kaite” Whitaker, 75, of Craig, passed away May 6, 2018, from complications with COPD. Katie loved life and her family. She loved the outdoors, horseback riding, hunting, camping, rockhounding and researching family history. She was an avid collector of clocks and teapots. Her smile and laughter will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Dorothy Tonkin, sons Davey and Richard Welker and husbands David Welker and Larry Whitaker.

She is survived by her brother Ed (Kamie) Tonkin, sisters Marcia (Mack) Spitellie and Leanne (Dwight) Szakacs, daughter Colleen Sherwood, grandchildren Brandy, Levi and Alex Sherwood and Jessica (Matt) Macks, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Please join in Katie’s Celebration of Life from1 to 3 p.m. July 7, 2018, at Loudy-Simpson Park. It will be a potluck. In lieu of flowers, Katie would request that a donation be made to a family of your choice in your community with health issues.