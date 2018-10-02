Obituary: John St. Pierre

May 13, 1950 — Sept. 27, 2018

John St. Pierre left this world Thursday, Sept. 27.

John was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, but his heart was always in Colorado. He spent many years in the '70s and '80s in Frisco as a builder and volunteer firefighter. Life led him back to St. Louis, Missouri, where he met his current wife, Lorinda (Lori) St. Pierre. Eventually the mountains called again, and both of them were able to relocate to Steamboat Springs in 2010.

John drove the city bus for a short period and love interacting with the tourists. He settled back into construction and left his mark in Hayden building homes in the Lakewood subdivision.

A Celebration of his life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home in Steamboat Springs.

John is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter Michelle Elise Huelsman (spouse Darrin); son Jean Paul St. Pierre; brothers Marcel and Maurice St. Pierre; sisters Rochelle Wells-Schroter and Monique Tedino; stepchildren Michael W. Fishbeck (spouse Jessica), Sara L. Koop (spouse Bryan); grandchildren Maria, Ashley, Angelica and Noel; and his beloved pets Zena, Buddy, Lucy, and Oliver.

In lieu of flowers, John would appreciate donations to routthumane.org/support-rchs/make-tribute-memorial-donation or secure2.convio.net/mda/site/donation.