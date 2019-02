April 25, 1927 — Feb. 19, 2019

Joan Duzik, of Craig, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at The Sandrock Ridge Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Craig Cemetery.

A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Grant Mortuary Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Soup Kitchen in care of Grant Mortuary.