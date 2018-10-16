Obituary: Jessie Caroline Easterly

Jan. 14, 1917 — Oct. 7, 2018

A celebration of life service for Jessie Easterly will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Pear Park Baptist Church in Grand Junction. Mrs. Easterly died Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, and is present with her Lord and Savior.

Memorial contributions may be made to Things to Come Mission/Kenya Fund, PO Box 127, Beech Grove, IN 46107.

Jessie served as a missionary to Africa in the countries of Urunda Urundi, Belgian Congo, and Kenya. She opened Moffat County Rest Home in Craig and operated it for nearly 35 years.

Survivors include one sister, Jeanne Loucks (Larmon) of Broomfield; one daughter, Ruth Rickerby of Grand Junction; two sons, Philip Palmer (Judy) of La Junta and Jonathan Palmer (Carol) of Grand Junction; and two daughters-in-law, Jacqueline Palmer (David) of Grand Junction and Mary Lou Palmer (James) of Palisade; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Fleming (Aubrey), Edith Euler (Don), and Elizabeth Acuff (Garrett); brothers Earl Kline (Beulah) and David Kline (Idella); husbands Herbert Palmer and Ben Easterly; and sons David Palmer and James Palmer.