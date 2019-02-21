Obituary: Jean Tucker

Obituary: Jean TuckerFebruary 21, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 21, 2019Dec. 2, 1922 — Feb. 18, 2019Jean Tucker, lifelong resident of Craig, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home. Services are pending. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsMoffat County couple dies after plane crashes in ‘Nevada Triangle’Building department may begin ordering demolition of blighted houses in CraigTransWest urged to ‘do the right thing’ on eminent domain in Moffat CountyRoutt County commissioners push back against state coal legislation