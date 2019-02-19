Obituary: Inez Jean Smith

Feb. 18, 1934 — Feb. 15, 2019

Inez J. Smith passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado, after suffering a stroke the week before. She was know locally as the Red-headed Grocery Clerk at Safeway for 27 years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Leslie Hinkle, her second husband Tom Smith, and her son Tom Smith Jr.

She is survived by daughters Carla Young and LuAnn Kline (Randy); sons Steven Hinkle (Carol) and Brick Smith; and stepson Terry Smith (Pat), as well as 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and on great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her brother Winfield Pankey (Reva) and sisters Daisy Smith (Don), Doris Adams, and Mary Lou Little.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Journey at First Baptist Church.