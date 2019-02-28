Obituary: Frank Joseph Yoast

Obituary: Frank Joseph YoastFebruary 28, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 28, 2019Oct. 24, 1954 — Feb. 22, 2019Frank Yoast, of Craig, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in rural Routt County. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsLongtime Craig resident died of hypothermia after snowmobile broke downDistrict Attorney issues new round of Dinosaur subpoenasMuseum Monday: Iles Grove — 134 years old and the last of its kindMan who fled, engaged in standoff with police on Highway 40 now facing multiple felony charges