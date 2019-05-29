Obituary: Frank Joseph Yoast

October 24, 1954- February 22, 2019

Frank Joseph Yoast was born October 24, 1954 in Hayden, Colorado. His parents Gilbert and Elna Yoast raised him in the Dunckly area south of Hayden, along with his six siblings, Jim Yoast of Silt, Betty Talkington of Craig, Linda Roberts of Greeley, Marian Pape of Craig, the late Jody Burdick, and Bill Yoast of Craig. Frank liked to read; even before he could read. He would crawl in bed with dad, each had a book, when Dad turned a page, so did Frank. The folks put the ranch up for sale and moved to a place on Knez Road. After the Hayden Ranch was sold, Frank moved in with the folks. He worked for Moffat Lumber for several years before being employed at the power plant. Frank Lived in Shadow Mountain; he loved to do landscaping, cats and snowmobiling. He was snowmobiling the last days of February when he was called to live in a better place. We will be putting him to rest at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Hayden Cemetery.