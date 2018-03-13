Obituary: Edward D. Scott
March 13, 2018
June 7, 1938 — March 3, 2018
Longtime Delta, Colorado, resident Edward Dale Scott passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 79 years of age.
A celebration of life service will be held in summer 2018.
Edward Dale was born June 7, 1938, to Thomas Rockford and Elizabeth Marie (Wyndel) Scott in Pueblo, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Pueblo and Norwood, graduating from Pueblo High School with the Class of 1956.
In 1982, Dale married Carla D. Lippard in Pueblo. They moved to Delta in 1982.
Dale loved horses, camping and the mountains. Most of all, Dale loved his family.
Dale is survived by his wife, Carla Scott, of Delta; six children: son, Rod (Carol) Scott of Centennial, Colorado; son, Dean (Carla) Scott of Craig; son, Don (Jessica) Scott of Buena Vista, Colorado; daughter, Receene (Charlie) Able of Nathrop, Colorado; daughter, Dana (Stan) Fox of Craig; and son, Jack (Sarah) Wiseman, also of Craig; two sisters: Louise Jordan of Pueblo and Jenell (Joe) Walck of Hesperus, Colorado; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Rockford and Marie Scott.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
