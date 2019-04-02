Obituary: Edna Josephine Thomas

February 20, 1930 — March 27, 2019

Longtime Craig resident, Edna Josephine “Josie” Thomas, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence in Craig. She was 89. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Craig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josie’s memory to the Moffat County Cancer Society in care of Grant Mortuary.