Obituary: Dorothy Faye Forshee

Sept. 28, 1931 — Feb. 14, 2019

Lifetime Craig resident Dorothy Faye Forshee died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Sandrock Care and Rehab Center. She was 87.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Grant Mortuary. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, also at Grant Mortuary. Burial will follow at Craig Cemetery.

Dorothy Faye Slaight was born Sept. 28, 1931, in Craig, the daughter of Ralph and Beth (Shields) Slaight. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Craig. In 1964, Dorothy married the love of her life, Lloyd Melvin Forshee, in Craig. The couple were married 19 years before Lloyd’s passing in 1983.

Dorothy, a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, enjoyed fishing, camping and going hunting with her husband. When she was younger, she often would babysit her friend’s children to support her family. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends at Sandrock and Sunset Meadows.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (Chuck) Fread of Craig; and one sister, Ida Mae (Willis) Guptill of Grand Junction. Dorothy is further survived by two grandchildren, Brian Fread of Craig and April (Schyler) Schmidt of Kansas; and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by three infant sons; one brother, Robert Slaight; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Dorothy’s memory to assist with funeral expenses and to the Epilepsy Foundation in care of Grant Mortuary.