Obituary: Donald Dean Rickerby

Donald Dean Rickerby



May 9, 1932 – April 14, 2019

Donald Dean Rickerby was born May 9, 1932 at the ranch on FourMile in NW Colorado to Thadeus and Grace (Leggett) Rickerby. He died at home on April 14, 2019 after a brief illness. Dean grew up on the family ranch and in 1951 he enlisted into the US Army to serve during the Korean War. He was stationed many places but had great stories about his time in France where he worked the motor pool. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and returned to NW Colorado to work. He was employed by Hugh A. Jones Phillips 66.

In 1954, he met the love of his life, Mary Louise Weaver. They were married September 18,1955 in Hayden. They were active in the Jaycees and Elk Lodge. To this union two daughters were born, Catherine in 1957 and Betty in 1960.

Dean was a hard- working loyal man. He spent his free time with his family. He loved Sunday and Holiday dinners where hotly contested poker games, pinochle or dirty board games would be played. At least once a month, he would load the family in the car and drive to Rawlins, Wyoming to visit his brother Robert and father Thad.

In 1969, Dean decided to do what he loved the most, farming and ranching. He went to work for Cross Mountain Ranches owned by Bogle Farms. He loved working the earth and growing crops. He was involved with the Colorado Wheat Growers, Cattleman’s Association and was on the Hayden School Accountability Board. When Bogle Farms sold in the 1980’s, Dean and Mary moved into Craig. He went to work for Trevenen Oil. He retired in 2OO2 and he and Mary moved to Cedaredge to get out of the winter cold and snow. They enjoyed the Grand Mesa, fishing and camping until Mary passed away in 2012.

Dean decided it was better to be closer to family. He made the move back to Craig April 2017. He made some new friends and reacquainted himself to old friends. He enjoyed fishing with George Angelo and his drives with Dee White and Tom Jones. He got to spend time with his great grandchildren watching them dance, 4-H shooting sports, fishing and having family dinners. Dean is survived by: daughters Catherine (Michael) Gush and Betty (Leo) Davis; granddaughter Melissa

(Seth) Linton; grandsons, Joshua (Kim) Nicoletto, Mathew (Kali) Davis, Kristopher Davis; Step grandchildren: Mike (Lori) Gush, Stephania (Justin Giradot) Gush and Latha (Carl Carpenter) Davis. Great grandchildren: Alana and lsabella Nicoletto, Trevor and Felicity Forbes, Kiera Linton, Cameron and Noelle Gush, lan Reed, Hunter Giradot, Kegan and Kyle Davis, Chassy Allen, Shandale and Sam Martinez.

Nieces and nephew; Robin Whitehead, Gynee (Scott)Thomassen, Patricia (Mike) McDowell, Michelle (Paul) Zelenka and Cory (Emily) Hultz and their families. Sister-in-laws; Gwen Rickerby and Helen (Larry) Slate.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, parents: Thad (Jessie) Rickerby, Grace (Commie) Hultz; inlaws: Lonnie and Katherine Weaver; brothers: Robert, Rodney, Kenneth, Dale, Eugene; sister Callie Ann and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Graveside services will be held May 28, 2019 at the Hayden Cemetery at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the DOW Youth Turkey Hunts or Cops and Kids Fishing in care of Grant Mortuary.