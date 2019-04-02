Obituary: Dennis Covel Dickson

Oct. 17, 1936 — March 6, 2019

Dennis Covel Dickson, born on October 17, 1936, in Washington D.C., died in Craig, Colorado, on March 6, 2019. After attending Emma Willard and then Smith College she married, Jeremy A. Platt and gave birth to a son Campion A. Platt. Dennis was remarried to Judge Robert B. Dickson and they had a daughter, Sands K. Dickson.

Dennis worked as an artist focusing on charcoal and watercolor. She enjoyed teaching figurative art at the Cambridge Art School and volunteered as an art instructor for multiple programs in Cambridge MA and Greenwich CT. Her art was exhibited in New York, Hawaii, and Colorado. For those who knew and loved her, she will be missed for her intellect and sharp wit accompanied by her truthful candor. Survived by her sister, Gillian W. Covel, her two children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She will be buried at Forest Hills Cemetery near Boston MA.