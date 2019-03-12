Obituary: Denman ‘Dennie’ Ovenden

Jan. 12, 1936 — March 6, 2019

Longtime Craig resident Denman “Dennie” Ovenden died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Walbridge Wing in Meeker. He was 83. Upon Dennie’s request, no services will be held.

Denman James Ovenden was born the son of Paul and Helen Ovenden on Jan. 12, 1936 in Nebraska. Dennie spent his childhood and attended schools in Nebraska. Following his high school graduation, Dennie moved to Craig, where he found work at the Courier. Dennie married the love of his life, Jolene “Jodie” Paul, in Nebraska. To this union, two sons were born. Dennie and Jodie raised their family in Craig and enjoyed many years of marriage. Dennie and Jodie owned and operated The Print Shop in Craig for many years before retiring in 2007.

When Dennie was not working, he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, golfing, and cutting firewood. He also loved and adored his German shorthair dogs. Dennie will be deeply missed by his family and many friends in Craig.

Dennie is survived by his son, Jeff Ovenden, of Loveland; his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Stacy (Matt) Sis, of Craig; and one sister-in-law, Fern Ovenden, of Texas.

Dennie is further survived by two grandchildren, Taylor Ovenden and Grant Sis. Dennie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jodie Ovenden; his son, Dan Ovenden; and a brother, Dick Ovenden.