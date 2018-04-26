Obituary: David Joel Roberts

June 16, 1938 — April 15, 2018

Craig resident David Joel Roberts died Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health in Craig. He was 79.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Grant Mortuary with burial following at Craig Cemetery.

David Joel Roberts was born June 16, 1938, to Joseph M. and Mildred B. Beal Roberts in Buffalo, Wyoming. David and his family, which included his parents and sister, Norma, moved to Colorado, where he and his sister spent their childhood on a ranch near Maybell.

David attended school in Craig and went on to graduate from Moffat County High School. He also participated in local rodeos. David’s event of choice was bareback bronc riding.

After graduating, David went on to attend college at Colorado State University, where he studied mechanical engineering for a brief time. He went on to join the United States Army and was later honorably discharged from the service. Once he was out of the service, David took a job at Yellowstone, where he was employed for a number of years. Afterward, he took a construction job in Broomfield, Colorado, delivering water. David ended up moving back to Craig, where he met Sandra “Sandy” Edmonds. The two were married on Aug. 17, 1988, in Crawford, Colorado.

Following the death of his wife in 1992, David continued to live in Craig, where he worked and retired from Trevenen Oil. When David wasn’t working, he thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, spending every spare minute in the mountains at his cabin, hunting or fishing. He loved to listen to baseball games, was very interested in John Deere Tractors and would always find time to sit and read a good magazine.

David passed away April 15, 2018, at the age of 79. He is survived by his sister Norma (G.I.) Buffham, of Craig, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. David is preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Roberts; parents, Joseph and Mildred Roberts; and one nephew.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the local veteran’s organizations.