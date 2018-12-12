Obituary: Dale Robert Patterson

Nov. 26, 1958 — Dec. 9, 2018

Memorial service for Dale Patterson will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Walker Funeral Home in Gillette, Wyoming. A memorial service will be held in New York at a date to be determined.

Dale Robert Patterson, 60 of Gillette, Wyoming, formerly of Craig and South Cairo, New York, passed away Dec. 9, 2018.

He was born Nov. 26, 1958 in Catskill, New York.

Dale was a graduate of Cairo Central School and after graduation went to Engine City Technical School in New Jersey. He then moved to Craig to begin his career as a diesel mechanic. Dale was employed by Arch Coal at the Black Thunder Mine in Wright, Wyoming, where he was maintenance supervisor of D Crew. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who loved to travel with his wife, Shari. He was a member of the local and national “HOG” — Harley Owners Group.

He was most proud of his five sons and the amazing men they have grown up to be. His love of life spilled over to everyone who met him. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be missed dearly by all who came in contact with him, especially his family and loved ones.

Dale is survived by his parents, Lyle Robert Patterson and Arline Beers Patterson of South Cairo; his loving wife of 27 years, Shari Patterson; and his five sons, Jarrod Lyle Patterson, 35, of Gillette, Wyoming, Jason Wilfred Patterson, 34, of Earlton, New York, Andrew Lee Patterson, 32, and his wife, Bri, of Gillette, Wyoming, and his twin sons, Chandler Dale Patterson and Tyler Clark Patterson, 30, of Scotia, New York; his sisters, Roberta “Missy” Hopper and Laura Skelly, and her husband, Tommy, of South Cairo; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends; four god children; and his special cat, Vicious.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Dale’s name to benefit A.B.A.T.E. of Northeast Wyoming (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education).

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.

Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.