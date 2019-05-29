Obituary: Charles Raymond Hampton
January 22, 1938- May 26, 2019
Longtime Craig resident, Charles Raymond Hampton, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home in Craig. He was 81. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Grant Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Grant Mortuary Chapel.
