Obituary: Charles Raymond Hampton

Charles Raymond Hampton



January 22, 1938- May 26, 2019

Longtime Craig resident, Charles Raymond Hampton, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home in Craig. He was 81. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Grant Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Grant Mortuary Chapel. Charles Raymond Hampton was born the son of Raymond Lafayette and Alaminda Mae (Hartzell) Hampton on January 22, 1938 in Price, Utah. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Price, Utah and Grand Junction, Colorado. Charles met the love of his life, Betty Jean Fletcher while he was residing in Grand Junction. After a short courtship, Charles and Betty were married on December 9, 1955. To this union, eight children were born. The couple had the honor of celebrating 63 years of marriage together last year. Charles worked in coalmines across the country. When he retired from Peabody Coal Company, he had 41 years of service. In his spare time, Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Charles also enjoyed watching westerns and listening to old country music. He was a longtime member of the UMWA. Above all, he was a devoted husband to Betty and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Charles is survived by his wife, Betty Hampton of Craig; seven children: Guy (Valaray) Hampton of Rifle, CO, Monty (Cindy) Hampton of Fairview, OK, Billy (Michelle) Hampton of Craig, Glenn (Shelly) Hampton of Layton, UT, Roy (Shawn) Hampton of Rifle, CO, Troy (Stephanie) Hampton of Craig and Lisa (Jimmy) Rossi of Hayden; and two sisters, Loreen Hampton of Grand Junction and Pam Aho of Fruita. Charles is further survived by 28 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Lynn Hampton; one granddaughter, Glenda Nielson; one great-grandson, Dominic Boren; and two brothers: Butch Hinkson and Dick Hampton.