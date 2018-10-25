Obituary: Cameron Leroy Reeves

Aug. 2, 1971 — Oct. 3, 2018

Cam was born in Steamboat Springs to Vernon Reeves and Susan Waugh. Until age 5, he lived in Hayden and in 1976 moved with his parents to Craig.

Cam attended school in Craig until he graduated from Moffat County High School in 1990. He then went to Nevada and worked in the oilfields with an uncle, then returned to Colorado Springs, where he worked with another uncle learning the roofing trade.

He moved back to Craig in 1995 and went to work in the services part of the oilfield. He was a single father until 2004, when he met the love of his life. In 2008, he was disabled and became a stay-at-home father.

He loved being outdoors, fishing, and his motorcycle. He became a very good mechanic and would help anyone who needed help with their vehicles, even if he didn't feel good.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents on both sides. He is survived by his life partner Amanda Jackson; daughters Tierra Reeves, Kaziah Johnston, and Shailynn Reeves; a sister Kimberly Reeves; and nephew Hunter, of Virginia. Also surviving is his mother Susan.

He was deeply loved by both family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.