Obituary: Beecher L. Baldwin

Jan. 22, 1949 — Sept. 22, 2018

Lay resident Beecher L. Baldwin died Sept. 22, 2018, in Homestead, Florida. He was 69.

Born Jan. 22, 1949, in Miami, Florida, to Horace and Mildred Baldwin, he graduated Southwest Miami Senior High School and attended Miami-Dade Community College, where he met and married his former spouse, Gilda Baldwin, on a blind date. The two eventually settled in Lay while he assisted with the construction of the Craig Station power plant. They had two sons, Matthew, an attorney; and Michael, an appraiser; and three grandchildren. He operated Baldwin Plumbing & Heating and Baldwin's Gun Shop until his retirement, and he guided hunters at the Jeffcoat Ranch in Hamilton annually. He was a bold friend, a consummate host, and an avid shooter, and he valued his and his country's independence above all else.

A private memorial service will be held at the Jeffcoat Ranch in the spring, according to his wishes.