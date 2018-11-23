Obituary: Barbara R. Stubblefield

Dec. 15, 1947 — Nov. 22, 2018

Surrounded by her family, Barbara R. Stubblefield, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at her home in Sandy, Utah. She was born on December 15, 1947 in Caliente, Nevada to John M. Reese and Lula M. Limb. She spent her early years as a Nevada girl, living in nearby communities of Castleton and Panaca. After graduation from Lincoln County High School, she attended Dixie College in St. George, Utah and completed an Administrative degree at Steven-Henager College in Salt Lake City. Barbara raised her family in Craig, Colorado, and ultimately retired in Sandy, Utah. She loved hiking and biking and was an avid sports fan (Go Utes!). She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed volunteer service, especially working with the Craig Food Bank.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary, her daughter Michelle (Fred) Dunbar, son Michael (Heidi) Stubble eld, brother Gary (Carol) Reese, her grandchildren Jacqueline (Devin), Katherine (Matthew), Ryan, Luke, and Mia and great granddaughter Elena. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gayle Reese.

Services provided by Larkin Mortuary will be held at 11am on Monday, November 26 at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah 84092. Visitation and viewing will be available one hour prior to the service as well as from 6pm-8pm on Sunday, November 25.

Barbara's family would like to express their gratitude to the Utah Cancer Specialists and to CNS Hospice Care for their gracious care and compassion.

Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Community Nursing Services, 2830 South Redwood Road, West Valley City, Utah 84119.