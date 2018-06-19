Obituary: Barbara Jean Sonntag

May 24 1937 — June 15, 2018

Barbara Jean Sonntag was born May 24, 1937 in San Francisco. On June 14, she went in for colon cancer surgery and passed away June 15 in Steamboat Springs from complications.

Anyone who was blessed to know her knew how much she loved Jesus, her family and the community. She was known for her many services within the community and for her "blessed" pot holders, which have traveled the world.

She was also the Guinness Book of World Records, took flying lessons and loved her ministry and all the girls at the correctional facility.

She has touched many lives along her journey through life. She will be greatly missed, but her spirit will always be with us.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018, at the Journey Church in Craig.