Obituary: Anne L. Visintainer

Feb. 9, 1930 — Aug. 28, 2018

Anne Lucile (Haase) Visintainer rejoined her loving husband on Tuesday Aug. 28, 2018.

Anne was born to Archibald and Lucile (Broyles) Haase on Feb. 9, 1930, in Colorado Springs. Her childhood was spent moving with her family to several communities in Colorado. Her father worked for AT&T, which brought the family to Craig her junior year of high school. Anne married her high school sweetheart Dean Visintainer on Sept. 4, 1949. They celebrated 68 years of marriage. Together, they raised their four children: Gary, Jacque, Denise, and Jan.

In addition, Anne was blessed with four grandsons, Christopher, Aaric, Brandon, and Louis; one great-granddaughter, Amirah.

Anne was a wife and mother, serving delicious meals and treats. She loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Anne was an excellent seamstress and knitter. She kept the books for the family ranch for many years. Playing bridge with friends was an enjoyable pastime.

Anne is survived by her two sisters, Willow Brzeinski and Claudia (Steve) Elkins; children, Gary (Lori) Visintainer, Jacque Visintainer, Denise (Michael) Seick, Jan (Robert) Visintainer-Horner; grandchildren, Chris (Lindsay) Seick, Aaric Seick, Brandon (Shannon Bradley) Seick, and Louis Horner; and great-granddaughter Amirah Seick.