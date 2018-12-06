Obituary: Angie Papoulas Knoche

Nov. 16, 1924 — Nov. 28, 2018

Angie Papoulas Knoche passed peacefully Nov. 28, 2018, in Denver at the age of 94. She was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Helper, Utah, to John and Leona Papoulas. After living in Vernal, Utah, and Craig, Colorado, Angie graduated from the University of Colorado in 1946. While there, she met Enno Henry (Hank) Knoche. The two were married July 27, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had five sons.

Angie and Hank began their married years living in Pittsburgh before moving to the Washington, D.C., area in 1951.

While Hank traveled the world for his job with the Central Intelligence Agency, Angie managed the kids and the household. She was up for every challenge.

After Hank’s retirement, the two moved to Seattle before settling in Denver in 1981.

She had the opportunity to watch her grandkids grow up and even had the privilege to become a great- grandmother.

Angie is survived by her four sons, John (Linda) Knoche and Randy (Robin) Knoche, both of Craig; Chris Knoche, of Fairfax, Virginia; and Jeff Knoche, of Denver, in addition to nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Angie was preceded in death by her husband Hank, son Peter, parents Leona and John and siblings James Papoulas, Katie Astin, and Mary Jennings.