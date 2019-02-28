Obituary: Adam W. Bartyzel

Dec. 3, 1985 — Feb. 24, 2019

Adam W. Bartyzel, 33, of Gering, Nebraska, passed away at his home Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, with Pastor Joe Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, Nebraska. Memorial donations may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be left http://www.geringchapel.com.

Adam Wallace Bartyzel, “Elmo”, was born Dec. 3, 1985, to Margie (Murphy) and Wally Bartyzel in Craig, Colorado. Most of his childhood, he lived in Colorado, but then also lived in Nebraska. He graduated from Twin Cities Christian Academy in 2004 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He loved to go camping, hunting and fishing, and spend time with his family and dog Sumo.

He is survived by his mother, Margie McDonald of Gering, Nebraska; siblings, Nichole (Michael) Thayer of Colombia, South America, Bridgette (Adam) Aden of Craig, Colorado, Robin Bartyzel (fiance’ Wade Splattstoesser) and their children Logan and Connor Reinpold; and Hannah Splattstoesser of Gering, Nebraska, and brother Anthony McDonald of Gering, Nebraska; Adam’s girlfriend Letitia Seymour and her son Isaiah and Adam’s children Azarie and Zyler Bartyzel, all of Gering, Nebraska; aunt and uncle Dan and Laurie Davidson (Ashlyn, Erica, and Avery) of Craig, Colorado; and cousins Phil and Jaime Chaney (Hannah and Lauren) of Waddell, Arizona.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Bartyzel; grandparents, Eugene and Ella Murphy, Michael Murphy; aunt and uncle, John and Kathie Chaney, and other relatives.