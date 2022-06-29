Oak Creek’s Savannah Wolfson wins Republican nomination for House District 26

Oak Creek's Savannah Wolfson won the Republican Primary for State House District 26 on Tuesday. She will go on to face Democrat Meghan Lukens in the General Election in November.

Savannah Wolfson/Courtesy photo

Oak Creek’s Savannah Wolfson won the Republican Party primary in Colorado House District 26 after defeating Eagle’s Glenn Lowe on Tuesday, June 28, according to preliminary election results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

As of 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the vote tally showed Wolfson with 5,556 votes and Lowe with 3,564 votes, a 61% to 39% margin. There were still some votes to tally, but seemingly not enough to change the result in this race.

“I’m excited that everybody is likeminded with me this year, that we want affordability, a crackdown on crime and an end to war on rural Colorado,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson, 32, moved to the Yampa Valley in 2016 and now lives in Oak Creek with her husband and two children. When she announced, Wolfson said she was running because she felt politicians that have represented the district haven’t been voting “our culture and values.”

Wolfson won her home of Routt County by about 29 percentage points on Tuesday, 1,436 to Lowe’s 783. But her margin of victory was even larger in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. Wolfson was leading in Rio Blanco County 1,176 to 413 and Moffat County 1,820 to 622, both by a margin of 74% to 25%, as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lowe led his home of Eagle County by 20 points, 1,746 to 1,124.

During her campaign, Wolfson said she focused on all the communities in Northwest Colorado, especially the smaller ones that are newer to the district. She feels that focus helped her win on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it was even a strategy, I think it was my principal. I’m glad that my principal worked,” Wolfson said about why meeting voters in these smaller communities was so important. “I know living in Oak Creek what it’s like to be that forgotten town in Northwest Colorado, and what it’s like to be the rural people in Colorado.”

“I was not going to ignore them,” Wolfson continued.

When reached Tuesday, Lowe said that he was proud of the campaign he ran, and hopes that Wolfson will try to unify people as she shifts to campaign for the general election. He noted that the district is more than 50% unaffiliated voters and they “need somebody they can count on.”

“I ran a clean campaign, I set a good example for my boys and I won my (home) county,” Lowe said. “I respect the voters’ decision, and I hope she does well.”

The race between two political newcomers was the only competitive race in Routt County in this year’s primary election.

Wolfson will go on to face Democratic Party Nominee Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs , who won an unopposed primary race on Tuesday.

Before redistricting, House District 26 was a Democratic stronghold, with current Rep. Dylan Roberts of Avon easily winning reelection in 2018 by 24 points and running without a challenger in 2020.

Redistricting expanded the district to include Rio Blanco and Moffat counties, and it is now likely to be one of the closest house races in the November general election.

“I will need a lot of the same enthusiasm that we saw in the primary, but on a larger scale going forward,” Wolfson said. “I’m really looking forward to a united Republican Party and I’m looking forward to a lot of unaffiliated (voters) jumping on board because a lot of people are unhappy with the direction of the state right now.”

Scott Miller of the Vail Daily contributed to this report.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com .