Oak Creek woman arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from business

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Police arrested a woman Tuesday who is accused of stealing more than $5,000 in forged checks from a clothing store in Steamboat.

Liberty Gray, 33, faces two felony charges, including criminal impersonation and forgery, as well as a misdemeanor charge for theft, according to an affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

On Monday, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of fraud at Deja Vu, a retail store in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue that sells second-hand clothing on consignment.

Liberty Gray

Courtesy Photo

The owner of the business accused Gray of forging multiple checks in the past year and cashing them for her own gain, according to the affidavit.

An accountant with the business verified that Gray had written herself numerous consignment checks at work, then reversed the checks to put into her own consignment account.

“Gray would then keep the checks and cash them,” the affidavit says.

The owner said Deja Vu lost $5,542.82 in the ordeal, according to the affidavit.

To forge the business’ checks, Gray would use her boss’ signature to unlawfully authorize the checks to herself, the affidavit says. Gray then wrote herself as the recipient of the forged check.

She addressed the checks to her personal P.O. box in Oak Creek, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, Gray posted a $2,000 bond and has since been released from the Routt County Jail, according to a court official. She has a hearing scheduled at the Routt Combined Court for Oct. 15.