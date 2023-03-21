Novices can apply for a chance to learn how to hunt turkey with CPW mentors

True novice turkey hunters ages 18 and under who want to learn how to hunt wild turkey can apply for a chance to participate in a turkey hunt with Colorado Parks and Wildlife this spring.

According to CPW, prospective hunters must submit their application by April 1. The hunt will take place northwest of Craig on April 28-30. All youth are encouraged to apply. However, special consideration will be given to those who have never hunted before, don’t come from a hunting family or do not have the opportunity to learn from a mentor.

To apply, all applications must include the youth’s name, address and Hunter Education number. A parent or guardian’s contact information, including an email address and phone number.

Applications should also have a short narrative explaining specifically why they should be selected for this special hunting experience and why hunting is important for conservation. Craig Hunt applications can be emailed to Jeff Goncalves, Jeffrey.goncalves@state.co.us , or physically mailed to 795 Stout St., Craig, CO 81625.

Successful applicants will receive notification on or before April 5.

Successful applicants are required to attend a pre-hunt orientation accompanied by a parent, guardian, or mentor that must remain with the youth for the entire hunt. CPW will provide shotguns, ammunition, blinds and turkey calls. The hunt will be a “camp out” hunt and the majority of the camp gear provided by CPW including wall tents, cots and meals.

For more, contact Goncalves at 970-942-8443 or Jeffrey.goncalves@state.co.us .