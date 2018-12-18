November births in Moffat County

Kooper Allen Campbell

Lisa and Nick Campbell, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Kooper Allen Campbell, at 2:38 a.m. Nov. 10, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Kooper weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Jerry and Darby McDermott, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Petty Campbell, of Craig. Kooper was welcomed home by Heath, Ivy, and Jackson Campbell.

McKynna Grace Duzik

Kasy and Geoffrey Duzik, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, McKynna Grace Duzik, at 8:31 a.m. Nov. 14, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. McKynna weighed 8 pounds and was 20 3/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Marg and Mike Duzik, of Craig. McKynna was welcomed home by Brantley and Braxten Duzik.

Kimber Lynn Cozzens

Deena and Patrick Cozzens, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Kimber Lynn Cozzens, at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 15, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Kimber weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Phhil Ward and Beverly Powell Raper, of Hayden. Paternal grandparents are William (Pat) and Terri Cozzens, of Craig, and Brenda Brazelton, of Hayden.

Leo Menzel Thomas

Shae Powers and Jose Thomas, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Leo Menzel Thomas, at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 21, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Leo weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparent is Shane Powers, of Orange County, New York. Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Joseph Hernandez, of Salem, Oregon. Leo was welcomed home by Kaedyn.

Milo Jackson Hope

Sadie and Erick Hope, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Milo Jackson Hope, at 3:12 a.m. Nov. 22, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Milo weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Karen Evanoff and Timothy Heythaler, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Suzanne Hope, of Craig.

Marshall Jay Wood

Hannah and Kris Wood, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Marshall Jay Wood, at 5:26 a.m. Nov. 24, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Marshall weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Cathy and Pat Glenn, of Garland, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Judy and Floyd Gutierrez, of Craig. Marshall was welcomed home by Miles and Boomer Wood.