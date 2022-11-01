Notice of appointment to the Moffat County Board of Education

The Moffat County School District is accepting applications from community members interested in serving on the board of education.

The school board vacancy is for District B, and the seat came open after Lynne Seely submitted a letter of resignation citing personal reasons at the Oct. 24 school board meeting.

The term will run from the date of appointment until the next regular biennial school year election in November 2023. To be eligible, candidates must be a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 months prior to the date of appointment, be a resident of the director district where the vacancy lies, and have never been convicted of a sexual offense against a child.

Any person who meets the qualifications and desires to be considered for the board role is invited to file a written notice of intention with Superintendent Jill Hafey by Nov. 18 at 600 Texas Ave. in Craig.

Once applicants have filed a written letter of intent, they will receive a list of questions. The board is expected to interview prospective candidates at a public meeting on Nov. 28.

For more information, contact Taylor Smith at 970-826-6261.