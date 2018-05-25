Norwood man implicated in deaths of two kids at hands of doomsday cult accepts plea deal
GRAND JUNCTION– One of five members of a doomsday group accused in the deaths of two young girls in southwest Colorado last summer has accepted a plea offer that will allow him to avoid any child abuse conviction, and might allow him to be free of custody within the year.
Frederick “Alec” Blair, who owned the Norwood-area farm where 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall died while sequestered without food and water in a car parked in the open, was originally charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death and a single accessory count.
Blair was the only local and the most recent convert to the traveling cult ostensibly led by 37-year-old Madani Ceus, a Haiti native who styled herself as a divine leader and allegedly demanded obedience from her followers.
Law enforcement officers believe it was at Ceus’ order that Makayla and Hannah were ordered to be banished to the car while the rest of the group awaited the apocalypse.
