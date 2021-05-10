Northwestern Colorado saddles up for 2021 Grand Old West Days
For the Craig Press
Friday, May 28
9 a.m.: Colorado State High School Rodeo Association Finals 1st Go Round
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Food and craft booths open
6 p.m.: Colorado Junior High Rodeo 1st Go Round
9 p.m.: 21+ concert event featuring Tris Munsick and the Innocents
Saturday, May 29
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Food and craft booths open
1 p.m.: Queen Contest Horsemanship in main arena
6:30 p.m.: doors open for the Chancey Williams and special guests Lendon James and the Hwy 34 Band and Christopher Thomas
Sunday, May 30
7:30 a.m.: Church services in the grand stands with Trent and Lindy Sharon
9 a.m.: Colorado Junior High Rodeo 2nd Go Round
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Food and craft booths open
2 p.m.: Sr. rodeo graduation and scholarship announcements in the main arena
4 p.m.: Colorado State High School Rodeo Association Finals 2nd Go Round
Monday, May 31
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the pavilion
9 a.m.: High school and junior high championship round
1 p.m.: VFW Post 4265 memorial service
3 p.m.: David Morris theatrical play
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.