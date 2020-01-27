Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club running strong with big cash at Poker Run

Twins Scarlett and Colt Pingley are bundled up and ready for the Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club Poker Run.

Courtesy Photo

With nearly nine decades separating the youngest and most experienced riders in the Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club Poker Run, enjoyment for all ages was part of the day.

The yearly fundraiser for the Snowmobile Club scholarships saw a big turnout out and about on the trails near Freeman Reservoir, zipping along and testing their luck to get the best combination of playing cards.

Bringing in more than $2,800 during the day, half of which goes to area students, 25% of the pot went to Cactus Brandin at $712.50 for first place.

With 15% of the tally, Rena Olsen took in $427.50 and Paulette Bray won 10% for third at $285.

Earning the distinction of the oldest rider of the day was John Jepkema, 91.