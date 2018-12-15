Northwest Colorado sites among 15 state parks to offer reservation-only camping

DENVER — Starting in 2019, it will be easier than ever for campers to reserve a campsite at 20 of Colorado's state parks, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Effective Jan. 1, 15 state parks will convert to a “reservation-only” system after it was tested successfully by five parks in 2018. Under the new system, campers can reserve a site, 24/7, anywhere from six months in advance up until the day of their arrival. Campers can visit cpwshop.com or call 800-244-5613.

Park managers in the pilot program reported success with eliminating the three-day reservation window and switching to a system where campers reserved their own spots via phone or online the day they plan to arrive at the park or up to six months in advance.

The ability to reserve a site on the same day eliminates the need for campers to gamble on a first-come, first-served spot, only to arrive at the park and find that there aren't any spots available.

What if someone occupies a site they haven’t reserved?

Campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation will be subject to a citation. All campers must reserve a campsite prior to occupying the site.

Recommended Stories For You

Also beginning Jan. 1, CPW is eliminating its $10 reservation-only camping fee when calling or using the website to reserve a site.

CPW added that cellular coverage at some state parks — such as Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, State Forest and Highline — can range from spotty to non-existent. CPW is advising those interested in camping at these parks to make their reservations online or by phone before arrival.

For more information visit cpw.state.co.us.