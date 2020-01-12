Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation seeks input at Jan. 15 meeting | CraigDailyPress.com

Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation seeks input at Jan. 15 meeting

News | January 12, 2020

Craig Press Staff

Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation will present design plans and is looking for community feedback during an upcoming meeting.

Members of the foundation will host the meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

The group’s proposed recreation center for the area includes a number of features, with architectural plans by Perkins + Will including:

• Competition swimming pool
• Recreation pool
• Two-court gymnasium
• Drop-off child care
• Youth activity center
• Fitness area
• Indoor track
• Senior center

For more information on the group’s activities, visit https://www.facebook.com/NWCORF/.

