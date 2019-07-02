Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation seeking board members
The Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation is looking for engaged community members to help fulfill its mission of bringing a community recreation center to Craig. There are currently three open seats:
1. Colorado Northwestern Community College — A person who is employed or attends CNCC
2. Moffat County — A person employed by the county
3. Community Member Seat — Open to any person
All terms are three years, July 2019 to July 2022.
You must be over the age of 18 to serve on the board. Please submit a letter of intent and a resume to info@nwcoloradorec.org by July 9.
The group’s next public meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 in City Hall.
