Northwest Colorado pickup rollover results in fatality near Walden

A rollover accident resulted in the death of one man Thursday afternoon in Jackson County, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., as troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on Colorado Highway 14 near mile post 48 in Jackson County, about 15 miles east of Walden.

A maroon 2016 Ford F150 was being driven west on Highway 14 by 56-year-old Mark Snyder of Firestone. The Ford pickup traveled off the right side of the highway, just west of the intersection with Jackson County Road 30.

As the Ford traveled off the side of the highway, its front end collided with multiple mail boxes, prior to traveling down a slight embankment. The Ford rotated counter-clockwise and overturned multiple times, prior to coming to rest on its wheels.

Snyder was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jackson County Coroner George Crocket.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by State Patrol. Agencies assisting at the scene included Jackson County Sheriff's Office, North Park EMS/Fire, Jackson County Coroner's Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Colorado Department of Transportation.

Recommended Stories For You

In the release, CSP reminded all drivers and passengers to wear their safety belts and drive safely.