Northwest Colorado Mule Deer Foundation banquet serves up fun April 27

Northwest Colorado Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation hosts its annual banquet April 27 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Among the menu items are a roast pig, brisket, wings and shrimp.

The night includes drawings, games, door prizes and live and silent auctions.

Tickets are available at Northwest Pawn or Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds benefit mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat.

For more information and ticket prices, call Mike McQuay at 970-629-3292 or visit muledeer.org.