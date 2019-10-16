Northwest Colorado man held at gunpoint, arrested on 4th DUI charge after Highway 40 pursuit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Routt County man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to evade law enforcement while driving under the influence on the east side of Steamboat Springs on Sunday.

William Doyne, 55, has been charged with felony DUI, resisting an officer, eluding, driving under restraint, careless driving, having open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, violating a protection order and not wearing his seat belt, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

The same man was arrested in 2013 after he allegedly crashed his car on Buffalo Pass, broke into a nearby home and then stole a bike, reportedly to go look for help.

William Doyne

At 5:36 p.m. Sunday, a Colorado State Patrol trooper was driving west along U.S. Highway 40 when he saw a white Nissan nearly collide with oncoming traffic as it attempted to turn right and merge onto the highway from Walton Creek Road. One vehicle reportedly had to swerve out of its lane to avoid side-swiping the Nissan.

The trooper drove next to the car and saw that the driver, Doyne, was not wearing his seat belt. The trooper flashed his emergency lights to pull the Nissan over, but Doyne did not comply.

“The driver looked at me in his side view mirror and continued on without stopping,” the affidavit said.

The trooper watched the Nissan swerve repeatedly outside of its lane as it drove off U.S. 40 onto Pine Grove Road. It then turned back onto the highway in the opposite direction and onto Walton Creek Road, where the trooper first saw the vehicle. It stopped several blocks away in the parking lot of the Shadow Run condominium complex in the 2900 block of Whistler Road.

According to the affidavit, the trooper held Doyne at gunpoint and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. He refused. The trooper forcibly removed him from the vehicle and, after a struggle, tackled Doyne to the ground. He put Doyle in handcuffs, noting in the affidavit that he appeared “visibly intoxicated.”

Doyne’s license was revoked for three prior DUI convictions, according to the affidavit. A search of his vehicle revealed two empty, 50-millimeter vodka shooters.

He was taken to the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for an evaluation, where he refused to consent to a blood alcohol test.

Law enforcement booked Doyne into the Routt County Jail just after midnight Monday.

He is being held on a $2,000 bond, according to court officials.