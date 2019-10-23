Northwest Colorado man arrested on suspicion of stealing 2 trucks in 1 night from Steamboat businesses

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole two trucks and thousands of dollars in tools from one of the vehicles last week.

Mason Woolley, 26, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, aggravated motor vehicle theft and larceny, all felonies, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center. He also faces two misdemeanor charges, including an additional larceny charge and second-degree criminal trespass.

Last Tuesday, Oct. 15, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a 2005 Chevrolet pickup that was stolen the previous night and found outside a construction company in the 2400 block of West Acres Drive.

Mason Woolley

The vehicle was undamaged, according to the affidavit, but the keys were missing. While officers were investigating that vehicle, an employee of the construction company said a second truck, a 2016 Dodge pickup, had been stolen from a storage lot behind the business.

That vehicle eventually was located outside a business in the 2500 block of Cooper Ridge Drive, less than a mile away from where it went missing. Three tools, worth about $3,700, were missing from inside the truck, according to the affidavit.

Officers observed security footage from cameras aimed at the company’s storage lot. They observed a man, later identified as Woolley, enter the lot and get inside the unlocked Dodge pickup. The keys were left inside the center console, according to the affidavit. Woolley allegedly stole that vehicle after he parked the stolen Chevrolet pickup.

Woolley then drove around town in the Dodge pickup, according to the affidavit. Security footage from a gas station in the 10th block of Anglers Drive shows the man driving up in the truck and buying a drink from inside.

On Monday, police received a warrant for Woolley’s arrest, according to Commander Annette Dopplick. Law enforcement booked him into the Routt County Jail that night.

On Oct. 4, the same man was arrested on suspicion of brandishing what turned out to be a toy handgun on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. Officers charged him with menacing and endangering public transportation, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of prohibited use of a weapon.

He has a status conference scheduled for that arrest Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Woolley appeared before the Routt Combined Court on an arrest warrant for allegedly stealing the two trucks. His bond has been set at $2,000, according to justice officials.