Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice Daffodils available online now
Northwest Colorado Health’s annual Hospice Daffodils fundraiser will take place March 20.
Daffodils can be ordered now at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/daffodils for $5 per bunch, $24 for five bunches and $48 for 10 bunches. Packs of five greeting cards featuring artwork by local artist Barb Ross are also available for $20. Delivery is available for orders of five bunches or more, and deliveries will be made on March 20.
Orders can also be picked up on March 20 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101, in Steamboat Springs. Several locations across the Yampa Valley will also be selling Hospice Daffodils from March 18-20:
- Steamboat City Market, 1825 Central Park Drive, Steamboat Springs
- Craig City Market, 505 W. Victory Way, Craig
- Hayden Mercantile, 111 N. Sixth St., Hayden
- Bonfiglio Drug, 118 W. Main St., Oak Creek
- The Clark Store, 54175 C.R. 129, Clark
All proceeds from the Hospice Daffodils fundraiser support Northwest Colorado Health’s nonprofit hospice program.
For more, call 970-871-7609 or go to NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/daffodils.
