Northwest Colorado Health will host Virtual Celebration of Light

Several sky lanterns float upward as part of Northwest Colorado Health's Celebration of Light.

Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File

Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during Northwest Colorado Health’s Celebration of Light, which will take place on December 9 via live-stream from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to create a Love & Light Lantern, generously provided by The Solstice Collective, according to Northwest Colorado Health. Community members can pick up lanterns in the clear bin outside Grant Mortuary (621 Yampa Ave. in Craig) from Dec. 4 through Dec. 9.

Community members are asked to not enter Grant Mortuary for any reason; all materials will be outside. Supplies are limited; please only take one lantern per household.

For more information and Zoom login visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/events or call 970-871-7609.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com