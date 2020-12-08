Northwest Colorado Health will host Virtual Celebration of Light
Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during Northwest Colorado Health’s Celebration of Light, which will take place on December 9 via live-stream from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Individuals of all ages are welcome to create a Love & Light Lantern, generously provided by The Solstice Collective, according to Northwest Colorado Health. Community members can pick up lanterns in the clear bin outside Grant Mortuary (621 Yampa Ave. in Craig) from Dec. 4 through Dec. 9.
Community members are asked to not enter Grant Mortuary for any reason; all materials will be outside. Supplies are limited; please only take one lantern per household.
For more information and Zoom login visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/events or call 970-871-7609.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User