Northwest Colorado Health to host Celebration of Light
December 12, 2017
Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.
Individuals of all ages are welcome to release a sky lantern, decorate ornaments and enjoy light refreshments, cookies and hot chocolate. Everyone will release their sky lanterns together at 6 p.m. There will also be a special activity for children.
This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health and Grant Mortuary & Crematory. For more information, call 970-871-7682.