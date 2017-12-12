Northwest Colorado Health to host Celebration of Light

Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to release a sky lantern, decorate ornaments and enjoy light refreshments, cookies and hot chocolate. Everyone will release their sky lanterns together at 6 p.m. There will also be a special activity for children.

This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health and Grant Mortuary & Crematory. For more information, call 970-871-7682.