Northwest Colorado Health to host Celebration of Light

Several sky lanterns float upward as part of Northwest Colorado Health's Celebration of Light.

Andy Bockelman

Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to release a sky lantern, decorate ornaments and enjoy homemade soup, cookies and hot chocolate. All ages welcome.

This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health and Grant Mortuary & Crematory. For more information, call 970-871-7609.