Northwest Colorado Health: Thank you for supporting Hospice Daffodils

Relief, gratitude, closure. You are likely to hear these words if you speak to individuals who have received support from our Hospice team during a loved one's end-of-life journey. They will tell you about feeling relieved to have help from our nurses and medical staff to manage a loved one's pain. They'll say they were grateful to have had more quality time with that person thanks to our support. They may also describe our compassionate social workers, bereavement and spiritual care staff and volunteers and how our team helped a family find hope and closure even while navigating final months, weeks and days and the grief process that follows.

We are grateful to you – Moffat County residents and businesses – for purchasing Hospice Daffodils to help these families and patients who need our care. Your display of Daffodils in your homes, offices, schools, restaurants, organizations, and businesses shows that you understand the importance of having Hospice in our communities. Your donations and support for fundraisers such as Hospice Daffodils ensure we have a dedicated, experienced staff and are able to deliver care to residents anywhere in our large rural region.

We want to extend a special thank you to volunteers who contribute countless hours (and mileage) collecting orders, delivering Daffodils and helping with many aspects of this event. Without your help, we would not have these early heralds of spring to adorn our communities and remind us of the beauty that is possible even at the end-of-life.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Einfeld, CEO Northwest Colorado Health

Steamboat Springs and Craig