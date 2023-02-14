Northwest Colorado Health seeks volunteers

Northwest Colorado Health is seeking community members to join its volunteer team, which provides services to improve health and quality of life for Northwest Colorado residents.

There are a variety of different volunteer roles with Northwest Colorado Health in both Moffat and Routt counties. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, and volunteer positions can be tailored to each individual’s unique skills and experience.

Some of the available volunteers roles are:

To provide comfort and support to Hospice patients

Support hospice families by running errands, cooking meals, or assisting with other tasks

Support Northwest Colorado Health in fundraising efforts by helping sell and deliver Hospice Daffodils in the spring, or assist with the Rubber Ducky Race for hospice in the fall

Share a talent or skill with the residents at The Haven Assisted Living

Assist with landscaping at Rollingstone Respite House or The Haven

To join the volunteer team, please contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@NorthwestColoradoHealth.org . Learn more at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/volunteer .